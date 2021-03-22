The Imo State Police command has confirmed the death of a police inspector during the attack on Umuelemai police division, Isiala Mbano last Saturday .

In a statement by the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu noted that the inspector was on duty at the time of the attack.

According to Ikeokwu, the officer was shot by the hoodlums during a gun duel, “he sustained injuries from the melee but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment”.

Contrary to reports that arms and ammunitions were carted away from the station , the police spokesperson has described the claim as false.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has visited the station to evaluate the extent of damage.

The CP decry the level of damage in the Division, which he said was barbaric.

He further encouraged officers not to detered by the attack, rather to brace up to the challenge and ensure policing activities continues in the area.

Mohammed however warned those responsible for all the attacks to desist from it, or be prepared to face the law.

Similarly, the gunmen that attacked the Isiala Mbano police station were reported to have also abducted the President General of Luwe Neire community, Chima Awurum while fleeing from the scene of the incident.