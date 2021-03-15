Evangelist Ms Juliana Nwakaego Okoro, based in United State of America has revealed how her latest single Miracle was inspired during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic.

Okoro who has a Bachelor Degree in Nursing stated that, “My single, Miracle was composed during the peak of Covid. We experienced God’s miracle around us. My daughter who was pregnant on bed rest for almost 5 months , had her baby like a Hebrew woman. She was discharged the next day in good health. Also my great niece lost her triplets few years ago, four days after delivery, but God blessed her with another healthy triplets last year, that was indeed a Miracle.”

Sharing her journey into the fiercely competitive music industry, Juliana Okoro recalled how listening to Pastors gave her inspirations.

She said, “Inspiration started coming around 2009, when I was going to work or driving, I would be getting songs in my spirit. I would pull over to record my songs on my phone. I knew that gospel music was my genre because I am very quick to compose or draw inspirations while listening to a sermon especially from Pastor Benjamin Yusuf, Senior Pastor Omega Fire Ministries in Minnesota USA and my father in the Lord Apostle Johnson Suleman. I have more songs in the pipeline that was written while they were preaching.”