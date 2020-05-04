Rita Okoye, Lagos

Popular Nigerian rapper, singer and composer, Mawthie has revealed the inspiration behind his hit song, ‘Normally’.

Speaking in a telephone chat, the Benue-stated born musician also revealed how it feels being signed to Lexa Entertainment Records, saying “it’s actually a studio vibe. When I heard the beat at first, I looked at how I’m living life and what was going on around me. Obviously, I’m living a good life. So I thought it should have been like this all the way. Then I knew it was something the street could relate to. That’s how I came up with the ‘Normally, we supposed to dey ball’ vibe. I feel great joining the Lexa family, it’s a dream come true. I mean, I’ve always prayed for this and God answered. So, let’s just say, I feel super fly with Lexa on board. I see me on an International level, shutting down Europe, shutting down America. I see me as one of the biggest names from Africa in five years time.”

Edward Ungwanen Wealth, who grew up in northern Nigeria, also spoke on how his upbringing, family and education impacted his music career.

“Growing up in Kaduna influenced my career a lot, in the sense that how I talk. I mean, I’ve got a very unique voice; how I relate with people is gotten from my orientation in the North. And growing up, there were a couple of young guys in the hood who sang and seeing all that stuff motivated me a lot. As for my family and educational background, I’m from Ushongu in Benue State. I was born in Kaduna State where I lived my early life, where I had my primary school education. I did my secondary school education in Benue State. I’m the second in a family of seven. I started creating music at a young age. I would wait for songs to play to the end. I would use the outro part of the beat to do freestyles. At a very early age of 7, I already knew I had it in me.”

Mawthie, who became an internet sensation for his covers of popular Nigerian songs, said he has what it takes for his music to conquer the world, describing his sound as hip hop blended with afro and soul.

He would be releasing a single followed by an EP later in the year.

In a bid to take his musical career to the next level, he did covers and freestyles on YouTube and Instagram. With great support from music producer, graphic designer and video director Kindwiz, he became noticed by Owen Jeffery Igbinovia, the CEO Lexa Records, who decided to invest in the new talent.

The video of his first official single ‘Normally’ was shot by TG Omori.

Mawthie lists Wizkid, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Davido and Ycee as top in his choices for future collaborations. Meanwhile, the new artist plots and bids his time to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.