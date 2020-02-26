One company that is revolutionizing how money is seen and spent is Patricia Technologies Limited founded by 24-year-old genius from Delta State, Fejiro Hanu Aigbodje.

While most of his mates were dancing to Afrobeats and Hiphop, Hanu saw a need and moved to fulfil it. That desire, had resulted in the birth of a multi-billion naira business which is a leader in its own neck of the wood. But Hanu confessed in a recent interview that he only started the business as a side hustle just to make some cash.

“I started Patricia sometime in 2017; it actually was supposed to be a side hustle, to earn an extra N30,000 a month but as fate would have it, it blew up. I think all my failures and trials have been preparing me for it,” he said in an interview.

Recalling how it all started Agbodje said: “I had an uncle who visited Nigeria, who used to give me an iTunes gift card. I didn’t own an iPhone, so I literally had no use for it, so I tried to find where I could exchange this for real money. I couldn’t find any local company doing that and I ended up getting scammed of the card. At that point, I realized I had stumbled on something. I figured if I had this problem, a fleet of other persons would most likely have the same problem and that was the birthplace for Patricia.

“I have started a lot of other businesses before Patricia. I once had a mini restaurant when I was in the university. I sold airtime, I sold popcorn and I got admission through a programme called BASIC, kind of like A-Levels today, then I used my house rent to buy a bike and gave it to an indigene who ran away with it. I have done a lot of things to be honest,” he added in the interview.

Hanu Aigbodje was born in Warri, Delta State on November 16, 1995. He was raised in three different cities of Nigeria, namely Warri, Lagos and Port Harcourt.