By Chinenye Anuforo

African B2B events and marketing communications firm, InstinctWave, has received the ISO certification 9001:2015 for its quality management system.

With this, the company, which organises the Nigeria Tech Innovation & Telecom Awards (NTITA) and several other industry awards, became the first event company in West Africa to bag the international standard certification.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Ghana and Nigeria, InstinctWave has since its establishment been a catalyst of excellence in providing a wide range of services, including, event production and management, publishing, marketing communications, public relations, business development and marketing technology.

InstinctWave’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate is in recognition of the company’s unparalleled quality services offered to its wide range of customers in diverse fields globally. Now, the company can offer more improved and effective services to customers.

Commenting on the certification, the CEO for InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal, said the certification was a testimony of the company’s excellent and distinctive services, which stem from their instinctive understanding of the local and global environment to provide innovative alternatives for clients and partners.

Naphtal added that the recognition was one of their greatest achievements, which has lucidly distinguished the firm from its competitors and placed it on a path of greater professionalism and excellence.

He attributed the success of the company to the collaborative efforts of its highly skilled staff and management.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.