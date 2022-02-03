The 4th Edition of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards has been launched and is set to hold in Accra Ghana at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, on 25th March 2022.

Entries would be open up until February 7th 2022.

All organisations within the private and public sectors with holistic HR units are eligible to participate in the awards.

In its fourth year, the prestigious Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards will once again celebrate the phenomenal work of HR practitioners, teams and organisations with the best HR practices within Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

It is evident that the human resource unit is the bloodline of every Institution. Organizations have navigated the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and achieved their organizational goals through the efforts of HR directors & consultants and therefore deserve to be celebrated and honoured.

The 4th AHRIA organised by InstinctWave, in partnership with Ghana’s Fair Wages & Salaries commission presents great opportunities for networking, entertainment and skill-sharing.

AHRIA will honour leading HR professionals, organisations with top-notch HR models and practices, and executives who have made sterling contributions to the corporate sector over the years across selected African nations.

Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, Akin Naphtal said, the 4th AHRIA will celebrate the many achievements of organisations and individuals who have pushed the boundaries of people strategy over the last year, despite significant challenges of the pandemic.

“We already know that HR works magic; be it conjuring the perfect portion of diversity, inclusion and equality or casting a spell of positivity throughout an entire workforce. Often, this is done behind the scenes and without acknowledgement. “AHRIA is a chance for our HR heroes to shine in the spotlight.” He added.

The CEO of Fair Wages & Salaries Commission, Dr. Edward Kwapong expressed his excitement about partnering InstinctWave, he said AHRIA has become the benchmark to measure excellence in the HR industry.

“The Fair Wages Commission is proud to be part of the 4th AHRIA awards to be held in 2022, our men and women at the forefront of the industry deserve now than ever to be celebrated for ensuring the sustainably of the African economy in a time of a global pandemic. The covid-19 pandemic disrupted organizations and caused human resources managers to be innovative and adapt to the new normal. The gathering of leading HR professionals across Africa would provide a platform to share ideas and innovations on the new working space to help strengthen the socio-economic development of the nation”. He noted.

“Last year’s event saw organizations including, MTN Ghana, Guinness Ghana Breweries, Gold Fields Ghana Ltd, Old Mutual Limited, Volta River Authority among others recognised and awarded.

We are looking forward to the winners of the 2022 edition,” Mr Naphtal added.