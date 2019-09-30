The Institute of Change Management (ICM) has called for the inclusion of change management in the education curriculum at all levels.

Mr. Joseph Anetor, Registrar of the institute, made the call on the sidelines of the induction of new members into the institute in Lagos. He stated that it was important that students were trained to become change agents from the earliest stage of their education.

According to him, Nigeria cannot compete effective in this current era except it has persons with change management skills as policy formulators and executor.

“Change is needed by everyone in order to adapt to the challenges of an ever changing and complex society. Those who cannot drive change cannot achieve any meaningful or tangible growth,” he said.

He said the institute’s mission was to build skilled and competent change management specialist, organisations and institutions.

“As the saying goes, the only permanent thing in life is change. The world would never stop evolving and changing. Therefore, the institute will continue the search for the best ways to prepare human and institutional capacities to enable us take advantage of the benefits of the emerging changes to avoid any attendant risk that may accompany them,” he said.

A total of 15 people were inducted into the various cadres of membership of the institute.

Earlier in his keynote lecture titled: “Leading in a VUCA world: The Change Management Imperatives,” Mr. Tayo Ayoola, a management consultant, said the society today was characterised by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA).