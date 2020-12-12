The Sultan Muhammad Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies has emerged winner of the 2020 Chemistry competition organized by the Sokoto State University (SSU), International Students Chapter of Chemistry for the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Nana Asmau Islamic Girls Secondary School came second, while Government Girls College, Sokoto, came third at the grand finale held at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition was part of activities of the 2020 ACS Festival and efforts by the SSU’s Department of Chemistry to promote interest in the subject, as well as other chemistry-related courses, amongst secondary school students across the state.

The 2020 ACS festival, with the theme: ” Harnessing the Green Chemistry Culture for a Sustainable Post-Covid-19 World ”, was held from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2020.

It featured a quiz competition for secondary schools, hands-on experiments, green chemistry and COVID-19 talk, as well as outreach visits to secondary schools, to promote chemistry. The outreach visits were to: Sokoto Science Teachers College; Federal Government College, Sokoto, and Government Technical College, Farfaru.

In his address, the Head, Department of Chemistry at the SSU, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo, described the knowledge of chemistry as important and a prelude to any sustainable development, because it was a field whose application is manifestly seen in everyday life, either by individuals, group, or industries.