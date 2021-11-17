From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR) Kaduna, a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, is proposing to spend N2,401,336,295 in 2022 for salaries, travels, utilities, insect museum and others.

While personnel cost will gulp N1,885,431,239, N77,943,866 was earmarked for ‘other recurrent cost’. General travels (local and international) will gulp N21,798,142, while N1,500,000 was set aside for office rent.

N2,950,000 is for general maintenance services and N4,000,000 is for training. Refreshments, meals, honorarium, sitting allowance and other miscellaneous items will cost N16,814,480. N337,961,190 was earmarked for research and development. N5,000,000 will be spent on the establishment of an animal trypanosomiasis database.

Another N5,000,000 is the establishment of a national tse-tse fly and black fly database in the country.

The collation and establishment of insect museum is to gulp N5 million.

N20 million is for the screening and evaluation of Nigerian medical plants for insecticidal and repellency properties against black fly and tse-tse fly in collaboration with sister agencies like NNMDA, NARICRT, NABDA, RMRDC AND SHESTCO.

Elimination of onchocerciasis transmission and black fly biting menace within river associated tourist sites in Nigeria garners N5 million.

