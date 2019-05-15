Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and Hybury Consulting Firm (HCF), have expressed their readiness to tackle xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans, especially in South Africa.

The Director-General of IPCR, Bakut Tswah Bakut, and the Chief Executive Officer of HCF, Mr. Andre Bassey, disclosed the move in Abuja during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tackling xenophobia between IPCR and HCF in Abuja.

The Resident Information Officer, IPCR, Abu Micheal, in a statement made available to our correspondent, said Bakut was elated by the MoU, noting that the xenophobic attack, especially on Nigerians in South Africa, was worrisome and a serious threat to the two great economies in Africa.

“Bassey, in his remarks, said enterprises operating in South Africa and Nigeria would be involved in the project, pointing out that the project would officially take off early 2020.

“They reasoned that a more cordial relationship among South Africans and Nigerians would boost the ego of Africa as a whole and pave ways for a more united Africa and enhance rapid socioeconomic advancement on the continent,” Abu said.

Abu added that activities under the MoU were basically for the promotion of mutual understanding and harmonious living between South Africans and Nigerians in both countries.

“The youths of South African descent and those of Nigeria in South Africa would be mobilised for road walks against the xenophobic attacks, as well as Nigerians and South Africans in Nigeria for similar road walks.

“Other activities that would be used include music/songs, drama, sports and fashions that appeal to the sensibilities of the youths in both countries to drive home the messages for peaceful coexistence, tolerance and pan-African spirit,” Abu added.