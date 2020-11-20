The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Honour Sirawoo has been honoured by the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, in recognition of his administrative acumen, leadership capability and outstanding performance.

Sirawoo was inducted as a Fellow alongside 26 others who also bagged Fellow and Professional Members, with the charge to adopt trending work productivity strategies in their respective workplaces.

Performing the induction at the 4th Quarter Management Conference in Port Harcourt, Chairman of the Institute’s Governing Council, Dr. Godswill Onyekwere, disclosed that 20 of the inductees were in the Fellow category, while Seven were admitted as Professional Members.

Onyekwere thanked the Fellows and professional members for making the list of the new inductees, adding that they were admitted in recognition of their competence in administrative functions, leadership strategies and outstanding performance as administrators.

He also called on them to rise to the challenge of portraying and protecting the good image of the institute.