By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, recently inducted the Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, into its Fellowship Hall of Fame for his contributions to nation building.

The CIPRMP Director of West African Operations, Dr. Richards IkpadaKpoku, described the rector of YABATECH as a man with the midas touch of leadership proficiency which is synonymous with integrity.

The institute acknowleged that he has contributed to the nation’s academic leadership landscape, a personality of international repute, exceptional trailblazer, management expert, public administrator,iconic, statesman of outstanding excellence and technocrat.

His words: “We carried out research on his profile as regards public and national contributions. The institute is proud of your unassailable statesmanship pedigree and your vast managerial shrewd, administrative capabilities as the rector of YABATECH since 2018 that has further projected the institution into global excellence.’’

He added that the track record of the rector is free from financial malpractice, abuse of office, indictment, misconduct or any corrupt practice.

IkpadaKpoku said CIPRMP was established in May 1995, as an international institute that is professionally structured to advance entrepreneurial proficiency, cultivate management excellence and enhance the drive towards zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the various sectors of a nation’s economy, both in the public and private sector.

Dr. IkpadaKpoku explained that the award is given to individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and innovation in their various economic engagements.

“Obafemi Omokungbe pioneering attitude towards selfless services and professionalism as well as his contribution to engineering and education development,

urban planning/housing development, has not gone unnoticed. As a matter of fact, the institute is proud of his national service delivery and the niche he has carved for himself leaving measurable mark in the Nigerian education sector. We can say with all certainty that this individual is an illustrious and uncommon professional.

“The institution pays particular attention to identifying and recognizing resourceful and well-meaning individuals in any part of the World who have established and distinguished themselves in their respective areas of stewardship towards nation-building and development,” he stated.

Responding to the gesture, Omokungbe, appreciated the institute for recognizing his works and promised not to relent in his effort to tackle the educational deficit in the country while creating a path that the next generation of intellectuals can follow and use as a template in forging their own path.

On her part the Deputy Rector (Admin), Titilayo Ukabam,lauded the institute for recognizing the effort made by the rector and that the award will further project the image of YABATECH in the global environment.

“It is a collective reward for YABATECH. They have worked as a team and celebrate the success of the rector as a school.’’