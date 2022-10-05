From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Charted Institute of Social Work Practitioners of Nigeria has said it is set to galvanise social workers in the country, to enable them to perform their roles optimally.

The president of the institute, Oluwayemisi Obashoro, stated this in Abuja while briefing reporters on the significance of the signing of the law establishing the professional body by President Muhammadu Buhari, recently.

Obashoro, while expressing appreciation to President Buhari and the House of Representatives for the legislation, said the new law will help control the practice of social work in the country.

“It is worthy of note at a time like this that, there is a need for the institutionalisation of strategic government partners to help the understanding of our economic realities, new strategies and goals, improve existing capabilities and draw up action plans to help address social concerns.

” Considering the critical shortage of social workers in our nation’s schools, where professionals are needed to help young people deal with complex issues such as trauma, poverty, and increasing addiction crises, the Institute’s new status is a great stride in the right direction.

“The Institute will embark on proper registration of existing practitioners into appropriate categories, train and retrain both existing and new members to meet up with the basic required practice standard as applicable worldwide.

“Efforts will be made to position social workers in line with contemporary professions in Nigeria and set new agenda that is commensurate with international best practice.

“In a few months from today, precisely November, The Institute will hold her Annual International Conference which will feature the participation of delegates from different countries and all states in Nigeria.

“The gathering will draw together leading professionals and stakeholders who will review and draw up the content for a holistic action plan that will help address social issues in Nigeria and help reposition the practice to meet standard globally accepted professionalism,” she stated.