From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Monday said it has reviewed and developed a new syllabus to incorporate modern technology in financial services in order to improve banking education in the institution.

The review, according to the Chairman, Capacity Building and Certification Committee of the institute, Mr Rotimi Omotoso, is to transform banking education and ensure standard banking practice in the whole of Africa.

Mr Rotimi, stating this during the North-West virtual roadshow in Kano, explained that the new syllabus is aimed at confronting the banking system of the 21st-century.

He added that the curriculum, which was launched during the roadshow, will be robust as it is designed around present and future demands in professional banking.

‘One of the conscious effort implementing the competency framework as well as ensuring the banking industry in Nigeria remains in the cutting edge of the global development profession,’ Mr Omotoso stated.

‘The Institute reviews banking professional examination syllabus once every 5 years, this is to ensure that the contents are continuously contemporary and continuously cover imagine relevant issues within and outside the banking and finance industry.’

Speaking at the roadshow, the president of the National Association of Microfinance Banks, Mr Yusuf Gyallesu, commended the Institute for moving to revamp its existing curriculum to produce a more structured, robust and future-facing syllabus that would impact the banking system.

‘The idea of a roadshow on a virtual platform is indeed another innovative stride achieved by CIBN to constantly challenge the status quo through leveraging on technology to achieve its desired result,’ Mr Gyallesu stated.

Dr Nuruddeen Ahmed Liman, General Manager, Business Development Directorate of Jaiz Bank Plc, stated that he is confident that the new syllabus will improve the knowledge, skills and competence of the next generation of professional bankers.

‘The financial services industry has seen drastic technology-led changes over the past few years. The accelerating pace of technological change is the most creative force and also the most destructive one in the financial services ecosystem today,’ Dr Liman said.

‘This further reiterates the need to build and develop the requisite skills and competencies to remain relevant and meet this fast-changing reality of banking practice.’