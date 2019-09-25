The annual public lecture of the Institute of Change Management (ICM) holds on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Alfred Rewane Rd (old Kingswa Rd) at 12 noon.

The theme is “Leading in a VUCA world: The Change Management Imperatives” and would be delivered by Mr. Omotayo Ayoola. Attendance is free.

According to a statement by management of the Institute said the purpose of the lecture is to up-skill its members in emerging trends in change management and also fulfill its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to the society.

It is the first in the series which is intended to be an annual programme. The public lecture will be preceded by the inauguration of new change professionals into various categories.

Established in 2015 under the Companies Act as a legal entity Limited by Guarantee, it champions change management advocacy, regulates, trains and certify members in addition to organising conferences, seminars and providing the umbrella for professionals to network and share change management experiences which they could leverage to raise their performances.