The Institute of Directors Nigeria (IoD Nigeria) has elevated Mrs. Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs from Member to the revered grade of Fellow.

Her promotion followed recommendation of the IoD Nigeria’s Fellows & Award Committee in recognition of her diverse business and entrepreneurial accomplishments.

IoD Nigeria is a professional leadership organization which promotes directors, develops corporate governance, represents its members to government and enhances the economy for business development. It is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that collaborates with and enjoys the support of all the regulatory institutions in the country as well as international multilateral organizations.

Mrs. Ije Jidenma, president and chairman, Governing Council of IoD Nigeria, hailed the new fellows.

“While I heartily congratulate you and share in your joy at this epoch-making event and moment, I will not fail to remind you that this status you have attained today in our cherished institute comes with a lot of honour, respect, demands and of course, challenges. I am however confident that with your pedigrees and proven track records of excellent performance you will not let the Institute down in the daily conduct of your corporate and private lives,” she said.

Dr. Lulu-Briggs thanked the leadership of IoD Nigeria for considering her worthy of the honour and promised to observe all her responsibilities to the Institute. According to her, “The world is a different from place from where we were, even last year. It demands of us fresh ideas and adoption of cutting-edge technology to meet and overcome the new challenges. Fortunately, we have the eminence grise of business and entrepreneurship in our country gathered to witness our investiture. I know we are already doing a lot to grow our economy and create jobs for our vibrant and teeming youth population. But I would like to implore us all to redouble our nation building efforts.”

Dr. Lulu-Briggs, among others, is the chairman of Moni Pulo Limited, pioneer indigenous company in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry; the Managing Director of La Sien Bottling Company, the premium water of choice across the South of Nigeria as well the Chairman of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, a leading Nigerian NGO with a mission to enhance the lives of the under-served in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Other new inductees into the IoD Fellows rank include Prof. Enase Okonedo, former Dean of the Lagos Business School, Mallam Aliyu AbdulRahman Dikko, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank of Industry, Mr. Abubakar A. Bello, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Import-Export Bank (NEXIMBank), Mr. Ibrahim Hassan, Founder and Executive Chairman of Summit Energy Limited and Mrs. Ayodele O. Jaiyesimi, Chief Executive Officer of the THESPIAN Family Theatre and Productions.

