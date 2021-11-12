By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, has urged the National Building Code Inspectorate, the Lagos State Town Planning Authority and other relevant authorities, to carry out proper investigations on the recent building collapse which occurred in Ikoyi, Lagos, and make these reports available to the public for the benefits of all Lagosians and Nigerians in general.

The statement signed by the institute’s National President, Kaizer Ebi, noted with utmost concern, that structural failures in buildings have continued unabated for years back in different parts of the country, the recent being the 21 storey building under construction at 44, Gerrard Road, Lagos which has taken away loved ones.

It stated that while the relevant authorities continue to give excuses during building collapse, more innocent Nigerians continue to lose their lives, adding that buildings are essentially to protect lives and not to take away.

“We do not want to agree that such a building can be constructed without the input of structural Engineers, Safety Experts, Fire Protection Specialist and other civil Construction Authorities of the Lagos State Government”, the statement said.

Based on the above, they urged the relevant professionals to discourage their members who are in the business of selling their practicing licenses to unscrupulous developers and quack professionals just to get approvals of drawing without supervising the construction work.

According to the statement, safety professionals must be on ground for proper management of construction site, because they believe that the time is ripe for a legislation to guide construction projects and steer constructions site execution.

While condoling with the government and people of Lagos State and the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate and avoidable incident, they organisation warned the public to refrain from occupying buildings under construction and others marked for demolition.

