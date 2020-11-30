Christopher Oji

Security stakeholders have called on the Federal Government to do something urgent about the rising spate of cultism and other crimes in the country.

The stakeholders who spoke during the Institute of Security Nigeria 2020 conference at the University of Lagos, Akoka, said Nigeria would be doomed if issue of security, especially youths gangsterism, was not addressed.

Director-General of the institute, Mr Adebayo Akinade, who described Nigeria as sitting on keg of gun power warned thatEndSARS protest would be a minor experience if the government failed to do something drastic about unemployment and youth restiveness.

He said 13th annual conference was organised to train stakeholders in security from the private security practitioners, the police, army and other paramilitary agencies and equip them for future challenges.

He called on government to review and enhance the condition of service of security agents to enable them practice their skill honestly without any negative influence.

He further urged government to review the curriculum of schools at all levels, and encourage the establishment of technical sections and trade learning.

He advised the youth to exercise patience and ensure they have a trade ensure they make a mark in whosever they do.

“Security agents are also to ensure that they make use of the knowledge and skill they have learnt from the institute and there will be tremendous change,” he said.