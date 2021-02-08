david Ogbanga of Archdeacon Brown Education Center, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, emerged the winner of the First Rivers State All Secondary School Tax Quiz Competition organized by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria CITN) in collaboration with EggHeads Management Consultants

He was crown the Tax Hero after beating the nine finalists that scaled the keenly contested Rivers State secondary schools tax quiz competition, which attracted secondary schools’ student from across the state.

The contestants went through a Computer Base Test (CBT) of two stages with the 1st stage producing 74 contestants and the 2nd stage 50 contestants from where emerged the nine finalists that slugged it out to appear before leading tax professionals, educationalist and top government officials in the state at the EggHeads International School Port Harcourt.

Ogbanga scored 45 points in the three rounds of the competition beating Doris Ifunayanchukwu of EggHeads International Schools and Filima Dinebari of Mercy Girls High School who clinched the position of second place and third place respectively.

Earlier in her welcome address, the President of CITN, Dame Gladys Simplice stated that the tax quiz competition is part of the Institute’s “Catch them Young” initiative, describing the collaboration with EggHeads Management Consultants as supportive for the Institute to enhance its drive of the “Catch them Young” initiative and to create more awareness among the younger generation.

Simplice who was represented by the Deputy President of CITN, Mr. Samuel Agbeluyi emphasized that beyond encouraging scholarship and the award of prizes to outstanding participants at this competition, “our primary objective is to encourage an interest in taxation in young Nigerians at an early stage”.

According to her, taxation remains the pivot upon which developed countries of the world depend on to raise revenues for development saying that it is non-negotiable for all adult citizens who earn income to pay their accurate taxes as and when due.

The president of CITN further encouraged the winner of the Tax quiz to develop a career in taxation because taxation is constantly evolving, opens doors to success, is dynamic and exciting.

She said: “I want to thank once again the management of EggHeads Management Consultants led by Prof. Ezekiel Williams for your sponsorship and collaboration with the Institute in achieving this feat and wishing you a successful outing as we look forward to more of this in the nearest future”.

In his remark, sponsor of the competition, Director of EggHeads Management Consultants, Prof. Ezekiel Williams assured CITN of the readiness of its organisation to sponsor the 2022 edition.

He noted that his organisation will continue to contribute towards tax awareness and compliance in the society saying that if concrete steps were not taken to inculcate tax paying culture on the younger generation, it will be difficult for government to meet its obligation to the people.

The winner of the Tax Quiz competition, Ogbanga while thanking the organisers said that he was happy that his preparation paid-off for him to emerge the tax quiz competition Hero of Rivers State.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of an award to Prof Williams and a letter of appreciation from the CITN president.