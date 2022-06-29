From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Alarm has been raised by Institute of Chartered Chemist of Nigeria (ICCON) about the increasing free interaction with highly hazardous and reactionary chemicals by uncertified members of the society not knowing the dangers associated with that.

The Institute said that aside the risk of such exposure to the environment, they are dangers to the health of the persons as well as third parties due to unprofessional knowledge and skills required to handle such hazardous and reactionary chemicals.

ICCON President, Prof. Fanna Abdurrahman, alongside other stakeholders in chemical safety and management, raised the alarm in Abuja, on Wednesday, during the opening ceremony of the 16th ICCON Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) and investiture.

Prof. Abdurrahman frowned at data that indicated that majority of people handling chemicals across the country are unprofessionals who, obviously, knows little or nothing about the chemicals they are exposed to.

She made reference to cases of explosions and other dangerous reaction of chemicals as result of wrong mixture of chemical properties or handling by uncertified people, which, in most cases result in death or permanent injuries.

She said: “We will soon get regulatory framework for chemical safety and management in Nigeria. Afterwards, we would strengthen our enforcement system and ensure that only certified Chemists are involved in handling of chemicals.

“Hitherto, there are several chemicals that are imported into Nigeria which the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) used to be the sole certifier. But that has changed. We have secured approval from relevant agencies including the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA) to certify importers of chemicals into Nigeria, and we have commenced that. The affected companies have begun to register with us.

“In addition to that, such organizations would also require a technical officer who is a Chartered Chemist to be on ground to monitor the use of the chemicals to avoid wrong use.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, who was represented by Dr. Adeyiinka Fasakin, delivered a keynote address at the event.

He said: “Chemicals play critical role in the development of national economy through the industries. It’s a critical ingredients used in all fields of endeavour. Development of countries is often based on technical industries which supplies every other thing needed by industries.

“Many departments in our universities and research institutions depend on chemicals for their practical works. Without the chemical industry, there will be limit to the development a nation can attend, sustainably.

“We have observed that many people that are handling chemicals for corporate organizations and companies have deficient information of the properties, reactions and combination of the chemicals which often result in catastrophic results. They are unprofessionals, hence they have limited knowledge of the risks and how best to go about it.

“So, we need more education and enlightenment starting with the basic education sector. We have also observed that many people who handles skin care products also violates the safety use of chemicals, hence some unfriendly reactions in some cases.”

He appreciated the measures taken by the Institute for continuing education of the Chemists so they can be acquainted with new developments and other information required to improve their efficiency and services.

He suggested a stiffer regulations and enforcement to ensure chemical safety. “We must fasten work on the establishment of framework for chemical management. We must coordinate and control all the agencies handling chemical issues.”