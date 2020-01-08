The National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) has trained no fewer than 864 teachers in Adamawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

ihe institute’s Coordinator in the state, Mr Mustapha Raji, disclose this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

Raji said that the teachers, from various cadres, were trained between 2017 and 2018.

“The institute from 2017 to 2018 trained about 864 hitherto unqualified teachers to make them become professional teachers in Adamawa.

“The development had increased the quality and standard of teachers in public schools in the state,” Raji said.

He said those trained also included Grade II certificate holders to NCE level and those with degree certificate to have Post-Graduate Diploma in Education

He noted that the programme was introduced after the scrapping of Teachers’ Grade II College and its replacement with Pivotal Teachers’ Training (PTT).

According to the coordinator, the programme has contributed immensely in raising the standard of teaching profession and quality of the teachers.

He called on unqualified teachers and those who had interest in teaching profession to register with the institute for effective educational training. (NAN)