A book on border security has been unveiled at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), as its contribution to the search for lasting peace and stability in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book titled “Manning the Gates,” was written in honour of the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji-Bichi.

The book launch was part of the graduation lecture of the Institute’s Executive Intelligence Management Course 15.

The 35 chapter book has 45 authors and five sections.

The book reviewer, Prof. Isaac Albert said that the book would contribute to the search for national and international security. Albert added that the book touched on the challenges in the nation’s borders and how such challenges were being tackled within and outside Nigeria. He said that there should be inter-agency collaboration to safeguard the country’s borders.

NAN reports that over N25 million was raised at the book launch, with the Chief Launcher, Alhaji AA Rano, represented by Alhaji Sani Balarabe, donating N20 million.

During the event, chaired by National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, a lecture was also presented by Kenyan motivational speaker and activist, Prof. Patrick Lumumba.

The lecture was titled `Conspiracy Theory and the Future of Democracy and Development in Africa’. (NAN)