The Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), says it is set to activate a knowledge engagement platform aimed at tackling corruption in the public sector.

Its Consultant on Media and Public Relations, Mr Isaac Oluyi said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the platform christened, “Actualising Behaviour Change (ABC)’’, would be used to encourage debates to generate ideas that would enthrone positive changes.

According to him, positive changes in the behaviour of leaders are critical to the campaign against corruption in the country.

The consultant said that the ABC knowledge series would commence on Aug. 25, through a webinar with the theme: “Understanding and Analysing Behaviour’’.

Oluyi said that NISER was a beneficiary of a MacArthur Foundation research grant aimed at exploring the definitional and social dimensions of corrupt behaviour.

He said the grant was also to insitutionalise behavioural change approaches in order to eliminate corruption in Nigeria’s public sector.

It would be recalled that the MacArthur Foundation intervention is a three-year cycle which will hold between September 2021 and August 2024. (NAN)