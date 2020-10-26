Henry Uche

The Institute of Directors, Nigeria (IOD) has vowed to address the socio-economic and political unrest currently ravaging Nigeria’s environment at its 2020 annual Directors’s Conference holding in November.

At a press conference, the chairman of the National organizing Committee, Lamis Dikko said the conference would be a great occasion for both the government and business to meet to share thoughts on issues confronting the country.

Dikko said the Institute is not unmindful about the present unfortunate wind shaking the fabrics of Nigeria and would not leave any stone unturned in order to seek solutions to the problems.

“The conference will be a high intellectual session of both private and public sector to brainstorm way forward to fix corporate governance pitfalls as well as Public administration and leadership loopholes.

“It is our hope that our presentations and discussions around this year’s Conference theme will result in pursuing and obtaining a deeper understanding for businesses and Nigeria as a whole, the concept and ethos of Leadership & Sustainability as they relate to Corporate Governance.

He added that Nigeria have the capacity to fix its challenges therefore, IoD would not hesitate to offer feasible and viable solutions; urging the intellectuals to join forces to resuscitate the devastating economy of Nigeria.

On his part, the President & Chairman of Council, IoD Nigeria, Chief Chris O. Okunowo, maintained that the theme of the conference is apt, hence IoD would do justice to matters arising in the corporate world regarding corporate governance.

The theme, “Business Ethics, Leadership & Sustainability as new frontiers of Corporate Governance” is timely, we expect a positive change after the conference both in the private and public sector” he stressed.