Uche Henry

Following public outcry over widening manpower and administrative deficiencies in the country, the Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA) Tuesday, vowed to fix the problem of maladministration bedevilling various establishments.

Briefing journalists in Lagos, Festus OshobaChairman, Planning Committee for the 3rd All Administrators National Conference holding October 17-18, in Lagos, said the conference would see the gathering of experts across board who would brainstorm and chart new course to extricate Nigeria from the current economic quagmire.

Oshoba stressed that “Nigeria is suffering from poverty of administration and mismanagement, therefore, after the conference, a resolution would be communicated to state and Federal Government and relevant agencies to begin to effect positive changes in the country.

“This is imperative because Nigeria can only be one of the best economies by 2030, if proper management and administration of human and material resources are well articulated.

Nigerians were once rated the happiest people in the world, we need to return to those old good days.

He said that Nigerians have no reason whatsoever to suffer lack of basic needs of life owing to its enormous resources. The therefore implored governments at all levels to listen to the voices of professionals across different disciplines and do what is best for the well-being and welfare of the people.

“We have administrative and management challenges in Nigeria, and we know the solutions, so the onus lies on those who call the shots to act rightly” he added.

Commenting on the theme of the conference “Strategic Administration: Times and Challenges”, the president and chairman of Council of the institute, Samson Olapade, said the conference would also look into the administrative and management practices of the private sector as it affects the national economy significantly.

“The deployment of administrative principles and techniques by the private sector no doubt affects the success or otherwise of the organisation which invariably affects our national economy. So both sectors are coming together to pool ideas that would revamp the Nigerian economy in no distance time” he asseverated.