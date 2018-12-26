CURTAIN CALL

Few months ago, I took an abstract into the paper I delivered at the 2018 Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Abuja, but was unable to continue and conclude same because of some urgent national issues that engaged my immediate attention. Today, I shall continue our discourse as to how to cure Nigeria’s present travails, continuing with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered), which we had earlier started in our last outing.

THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 1999 (AS ALTERED) (Continues)

Any asset acquired after declaration, which is not fairly proportional to income, is deemed to have been acquired in breach of the Code, unless the contrary is proved. Section 15 establishes the Code of Conduct Tribunal to deal with complaints of corruption against public servants for breaches of the provisions of the Code. Section 18(2)(c) vests the Code of Conduct Tribunal with the power to punish a public officer by means of seizure and forfeiture of assets acquired in abuse or corruption of office. Such seizure or forfeiture can occur only where the Tribunal has established a finding of guilt. A public officer may appeal as of right to the Court of Appeal against the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal. However, the Constitution contains provisions, which place limits on the prosecution of public officers for acts of corruption. These limits no doubt have hampered efforts to recover corruptly-acquired assets. One such provision is section 308 of the Constitution. The section provides thus:

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, but subject to subsection (2) of this section, no civil or criminal proceedings shall be instituted or continued against a person to whom this section applies during his period of office… This section applies to a person holding the office of President or Vice President, Governor or Deputy Governor; and the reference in this section to ‘period of office’ is a reference to the period during which the person holding such office is required to perform the functions of the office.”

Many public officers have often hidden under the cloak of section 308 of the Constitution to shield them and give them access to dissipate their ill-gotten assets.

The Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2004

The Act establishes the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (the Commission) thus:

“There is hereby established a Commission to be known as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (hereinafter in this Act referred to as “the commission”)”

Under the Act, accepting gratification, offering a bribe to a public officer, fraudulent acquisition of assets, falsification of records, bribery relating to the award of contracts, and attempt or conspiracy to commit any of the above offences. The Act relates essentially to acts of corruption in the public sector. Section 47 provides for criminal forfeiture of corruptly-acquired assets. By virtue of section 47, the court can make an order for the forfeiture of assets where, in the course of prosecution, the offence is proved against the accused or the court is satisfied that neither the accused nor a purchaser in good faith for valuable consideration has title to the property. Section 48 provides narrowly for non-conviction based asset forfeiture. With respect to section 48, the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, in the absence of prosecution or conviction and within a period of twelve months from the date of seizure of the corruptly-acquired assets, may apply to a judge of the High Court for an order of forfeiture. The judge is required to publish, in the official gazette and at least two national newspapers, a notice of court attendance by persons with interests in the property. Such persons must show cause why the property should not be forfeited to the government. Section 48(4) provides a time-bar for forfeiture applications. The application for an order of forfeiture must be brought within 12 months of the date of seizure; otherwise the property will be released to the person from whom it was seized. However, civil forfeiture of corruptly-acquired assets under section 48 is in exhaustive. A comprehensive law on civil asset forfeiture is required to capture new forms of value or wealth.