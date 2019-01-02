In our last 5 series, we have been able to show that for there to be any meaning development in the fight against corruption, there must exist institution with a core value deployed independently, free from the manipulative powers of the executive or its personnel to rescue Nigeria from corruptive decay. Today, we shall conclude our series on the above issue.

Preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences order, 2018 (Presidential executive Order 6 of the Federal Government of Nigeria)

President Executive No. 6 of 2018 on the preservation of suspicious assets connected with corruption and other relevant offences was made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 4th of July, 2018.

The Executive order 6 was made pursuant to section 5 of the constitution of Nigeria, 1999, with a view to bring to reality the provisions of section 15(5) of the Constitution which places responsibility on the state to abolish all forms of corrupt practices and abuse of power. The purport of Presidential order 6 is quite encompassing but primarily, the objective of the order is to seize and preserve the assets of people alleged to be corrupt or assets alleged to have been acquired through the proceeds of crime.

Section 1 (a) of the Order provides thus:

“Without prejudice to any laws or existing suits or any other rights arising out of or in respect thereof, all Assets of any Nigerian citizen within the territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, or within the possession or control of any person known to be a current or former government official, a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, any politically exposed person or any person who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in Corrupt Practices and Other Relevant offences are forthwith to be protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful or statutory means, including seeking the appropriate Order(s) of Court where necessary, and shall bit be transferred, withdrawn or dealt with in any way until the final determination by a court of competent jurisdiction of any corruption related matter against such a person…”

My humble take on executive Order 6 of the Federal Government of Nigeria

Before going further in discussing this subject matter it is important to know that Executive Order found its root in United States of America. What then are Executive orders? Executive Orders are orders issued by a President and directed towards officers and agencies of the government. Executive orders have the full force of law, based on the authority derived from statute or the Constitution itself. The ability to make such orders is also based on express or implied Acts of the Legislature that delegate to the President some degree of discretionary power.

Constitutional basis of executive Orders

The constitutional basis for Executive Order is the President’s broad powers to issue executive directives. According to the Congressional Research Service, there is no direct “definition of executive orders, presidential memoranda, and proclamations in the U.S. Constitution, there is, likewise, no specific provision authorizing their issuance.”