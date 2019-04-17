Chinenye Anuforo

InStrat Global Health Solutions (InStrat) and a consortium of partners have moved to solidify efforts made in the UK Space Agency International Partnership Programme (IPP) for Nigeria.

The IPP, which was launched in 2017, aims to improve the standard of healthcare in rural areas with poor communications – through the application of satellite connectivity, surveillance and trainings.

The consortium which includes Inmarsat, InStrat Global Health Solutions (InStrat), Nuffield Centre for International Health and Development of the University of Lagos, the Federal and State Ministries of Health in Ondo, Kano, Lagos as well as the Federal Capital Territory creates structures and trainings that help to address key health challenges in select areas.

The International Partnership Programme uses satellite communication technology to improve health information management and governance. The programme also provides video-based health worker trainings, and strengthens disease surveillance capabilities for mitigating public health risks.

Speaking about the programme, founder and CEO, Instrat Global Health Solutions, Okey Okuzu, said. “After the first phase of the programme, we have realised that through the deployment of satellite connectivity infrastructure, it is possible to make positive strides in the healthcare industry. We have been able to improve the delivery of better quality reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health services and we have also helped to increase the demand for health care by patients through the use of data by the government to inform evidence-based policies.”

“It is important to highlight that government funding, initiatives and support will go a long way in bringing the program to a wider audience – while leveraging technical and operational arrangements for satellite communications in the country.”

As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, Nigeria’s health system is relatively under-developed, especially in rural communities, it is important government and private sector stakeholders seek solutions to widen the geographic and socio-economic disparities in health care access across the country.