Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Hosue of Assembly has suspended the Executive Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos over insubordination.

The, House also suspended the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Council, Lawal Yakubu Karshi for the same act.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarebe Abdullahi announced this after Chairman, House Committee on Local Government, Barrister Mohammed Alkali moved a motion on the insubordination activities of the affected Council officials during the House emergency sitting in Lafia Monday.

The Speaker said that for the Chairman of Nasarawa LGC and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local government council to abandoned their official duties to attend the court case of the ousted Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani Ahmed is disservice and act of insubordination.

“The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council is hereby suspended pending the investigation on his act of insubordination.

“The Deputy Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government is hereby directed to take over the affairs of the council on acting capacity with immediate effect.

He said the Deputy Chairman of Karu Local Government Council should also proceed on suspension.

“And the Commissioner of Police is hereby directed to provide adequate security cover to acting Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government Council while the investigation lasts, ” he said.

The Speaker expressed dismay on how the Nasarawa Council boss abandoned his people on the eve of election to attend court case that does not concern government instead of being on ground to assist the security agents in ensuring peaceful Nasarawa Central Constituency bye election.

According to him, The Chairman is paying more allegiance to the former SSG than this institution and the government which is uncalled for.

“The Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government and Deputy Chairman, Karu Local Government were sighted on the court on the matter that is against the House and the people of the state forgetting that the House is responsible for the law that brought them into office.

“The Nasarawa State Local Government law is made by the State Assembly and the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) law that gives room for the election of Chairmen of Local Governments in the State is also made by the Assembly”. He added

Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon Daniel Ogazi, who seconded the motion moved by Barrister Mohammed Alkali and all other lawmakers who contributed during the sitting supported the move, noting that they would never give room for any one to rubbish the image of the institution.

The Speaker also set up a seven man committee to investigate the two affected Local Government Officials.

“The members of the committee are Dr. Peter Akwe to serve as Chairman of the committee, Barrister Mohammed Alkali is the Deputy Chairman of the committee while other members of the committee are Hon Mohammed Omadefu, Hon Mohammed Agah Muluku, Hon Aliyu Dogara, Hon Danladi Jatau while the Deputy Clerk of the House Ibrahim Musa is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The Speaker gave the committee three months to work and submit its report.