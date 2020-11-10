Vera Wisdom Bassey

Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri, has decried Federal Government’s control of the state’s resources.

He said available resources to the state was inadequate to meet its needs saying Bayelsa would make more progress if allowed to control of a large percentage of its natural resources.

Answering questions from journalists in Ijesha, Lagos State at the two-day biennial programme of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Diri said: “ Bayelsa is a state blessed with so much of natural resources as you are aware our resources are not used in Bayelsa, our resources are the resources taken to Abuja to be shared in the name of federal allocation.

“Out of 100 percent of Bayelsa resources, 13 percent comes in in the name of derivation and is grossly inadequate for us to run the state. If you ask me, the challenge we have is basically that of resources. If half of Bayelsa’s revenue is ploughed back to Bayelsa, we know that in this government we will change Bayelsa.”

Reacting on the next court hearing regarding result of the state’s election that brought him to power, he sounded optimistic of his affirmation as governor, adding he remains resolute in serving the people.