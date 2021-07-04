The noble art of boxing has remained one of Nigeria’s strong holds in sports from the days of Nojeem Maiyegun, Dick Tiger and Hogan kid Bassey.

However, in recent times, the state of boxing has suffered a decline save for the life line of GOtv Boxing courtesy of Flykite promotions.

Last week, renowned boxing coach Joe Mensah in a chat with the media while commending the efforts of Flykite Promotions stated that the lack of promoters is responsible for the poor state of boxing in Nigeria leaving many boxers disenchanted.

Coach Mensah also spoke talks about the state of the country’s boxing facilities, development and more in this interview with BOLAJI OKUNOLA

How will you describe the growth of boxing in the past years?

My personal assessment on the current state of boxing in Nigeria started when GOtv Boxing night comes into existence. That idea made it possible for most of us to renew our passion for the game. In the past, you will find out that there was no promoter. So, all the boxers perhaps became national champions, Africa champions and member of the Olympic team and Commonwealth team all ended up not being a professional because there is no way forward for them.

No promoter who can manage and put up a better fight for them to move forward. But thank God for GOtv who made it possible for light to be in boxers’ tunnel. We now have more talented boxers coming up which I can easily mention few of them. Let me take “Baby Face’ Babatunde for instance. He was discovered by GOtv in the New Generation Search. By this idea, we have discovered a lot of upcoming boxers, now imagine if GOtv fails to come to boxers rescue.

As a coach, training your boxers is priority. What can you say about the quality of boxers in Nigeria?

Initially, through GOtv boxing night we have discovered a lot of hidden talent. Let the truth be told, GOtv alone cannot promote the talent we have discovered. This talent we are talking about can never get more exposure without tournament. This lads need to be exposed.

Even America, Kuwait and host of others moved out of their nation to go and train and acquire more experience. We can’t continue to have competitions within ourselves and then claim we have improved, It’s impossible. As for GOtv, they have done their best to fetch out raw talents.

Are you hopeful that Nigeria is in a position to produce elite-level boxers in the nearest future?

Ans: Well, If GOtv decides to sponsor, not competition alone I mean to sponsor the exposure, training tours we are likely to discover or have world champions. But if I stay at home challenging anybody that is brought from Ghana, Togo or other neighboring country, then we are going nowhere. Sorry to mention, apart from Ghana who are into boxing and other anglophone countries, we need to expose our boxers to world standard.

There is difference between fighting within your region and fighting outside your region or comfort zone. Fighting outside this region and facing thousands of spectators will help build the confidence of a boxer.

Fijabi and other boxers have been outside the country for fights, how best should other corporate bodies help out?

Take football for instance and other sports, you often see that immediately they select their team, they travel abroad for preparation, to acclimatize with weather and to train in world class facilities. Despite the fact that most of the footballers are based abroad, they still go back there to train in other to gel together. Where have our own boxers gone?

The truth must be said. Some of our boxers that were discovered by GOtv have never left the shores of Nigeria. They became top pros here in the country, they became African champions here in Nigeria and they are yet to travel out. Even if they step up, they only get to Commonwealth level; WBO, WBC and they go about 34 or 35 rating in the world which I know Fijabi can’t go beyond that stage. And aside that, no manager has taken their cases up.

Of course GOtv cannot do that for them, they are not the one managing them, and they are only promoting boxers. Like I said, we need external bodies that we have to affiliate with them. Only then we can now say we have done our best for them in terms of exposure.

All needs money and that’s why am talking about sponsorship. And that’s why I said GOtv alone cannot promote the new generation of boxers alone.

Q: How can we now promote and encourage boxers?

Ans: Encouragement is part of what GOtv has been doing and all they need is to do more. The only thing I think they have not done is in the area of management for the boxers. GOtv for now is promoting but they have forgotten the area of management that is also essential in the lives of the boxers. If they were well managed, they will get more sponsors.

Q: From your experience in boxing, are you satisfied with what you have seen so far among Nigerian boxers?

Ans: No, I’m not satisfied. If I tell you I’m satisfied, I’m joking. How many of our boxers have left Nigeria abroad to make us proud. I am looking forward to us taking these boys abroad to pursue an enviable title and to make it happen, we need world class facilities that will put them in the right shape.

We are still far away from producing a world champion from home. I’m not talking about boxers like Anthony Joshua who we did not spend a penny on and yet we say he is our boy. The young man was born in United Kingdom, attended Olympic Games to represent U.K and won gold.

Sincerely speaking, I praise GOtv for coming into boxing and like I said earlier, they are not the only ones that can raise the standard of the game to where it is expected.

Q: As a former boxer and now a coach, what is boxing to you?

Boxing is my life. The whole school I went was at the result of boxing including the English I speak. I also attended boxing school and I was able to pass and come out in flying colours. So boxing is my whole life. When I retired from active boxing, I told myself that I was done with the sport but instead of heading into other fields, I found myself running into coaching and here I am.

I once promoted a lot of boxers here in Nigeria. I did that thrice across Nigeria in both the professional and amateur ranks.

Q: How would you describe Jenkins Alumona the Executive Officer of Flykite Productions, organizers of GOtv Boxing Night?

Jenkins and I have been together for so long from when I was a member of amateur boxing board in Lagos. I have been on the board in the past when Jenkins was the vice chairman but when they made him chairman of the association, I opted to come back. Seeing him, I know he has love for the game and that has taken him to where he is today. I want to use this medium to urge him to keep doing more for the betterment of the game and am sure one day, he will surely have his reward.

