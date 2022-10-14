From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has announced plans to meet with Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police, to discuss how all police officials may become partners in the insurance sector.

The Council made it clear that it had discovered that many officers had not yet secured insurance to protect them from unforeseeable events that could be so disastrous.

The President of NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja heralding its 60th National Insurance Conference and Exhibition, added that not only police officers need insurance in order to minimize future risks.

According to him, every Nigerian, should get an insurance coverage for their lives and properties in order to help government save money for infrastructure instead of having to utilize it to help those in need of aid.

Edu noted that the insurance industry has been repositioned to serve Nigerians better, saying policyholders should expect a new regime of seamless payment of genuine claims.

Speaking further, NCRIB boss said the insurance industry had a long history that spanned over 100 years and had contributed considerably to the growth of the economy.

Edu noted that the Council has introduced its professional seal as a distinctive mark for all brokers in the fold of the NCRIB which is tenable in the court of law.

He further stressed that underwriters (insurers) must not rest on their oars but do a lot more, especially in the area of insurance education for people to understand what insurance was all about and trust the underwriters.

He identified core risk areas such as financial crimes and kidnapping policies, which he described as novel, urging banks to have such cover for their customers as the loss can be colossal.

“We have policies that can take care of that liabilities. So, we have covers to protect investors. Companies can also insure the lives of their staff or key personnel from being kidnapped,” he said.

On his part, the immediate past president of NCRIB, Feyisayo Soyewo said insurance companies are now strong enough to pay all claim, adding that there are treaties now signed with insurers of insurance.