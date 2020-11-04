The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has said that insurance companies are still conducting vetting processes on the damages hoodlums caused the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

Speaking with newsmen after an on-the-spot assessment of the damage, she said that the value of the damage cannot be ascertained at the moment as insurance companies are carrying out examination processes on the damages. She added that that over 300 hoodlums, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, attacked, vandalised and burnt sections of the agency’s headquarters at Marina Road in Lagos.

“The management of the NPA regrets the attack on its 26/28 Marina Road, Lagos, corporate headquarters and the Tin-Can Island Port by unknown persons on Wednesday, October 21 and Tuesday, October 20, 2020, respectively. The attack on the Tin-Can Island Port commenced at 9:45 am on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

According to her, after an assessment of the extent of damage, it was discovered that apart from the annexe wing that was burnt, many offices were vandalised, while computers, printers, water dispensers and other electronic devices were looted.

“A total of 27 vehicles, including cars, utility vehicles, pick up vans and staff buses were set on fire, while 33 other vehicles, 22 of which belong to members of staff were vandalised. A Toyota Prado SUV, a Bajaj Motorcycle and one Hilux patrol van were also stolen from the premises.

“The hoodlums made an attempt to forcefully gain access into the port, attacked the administrative building and set ablaze a truck which was evacuating cargo. It took the combined effort of officers of the port authority police, the police mobile force and the Nigerian Customs Service to repel the attack,” she said.