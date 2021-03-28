(NAN)

Insurance Football Club of Benin on Saturday beat visiting Bayelsa United 3-1 to move to the third position on the B2 table of the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Insurance FC scored in the first minute of the encounter at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin.

NAN reports that both teams were cautious after this, leading to the Yenagoa side regaining their momentum and equalising in the 21st minute.

Insurance FC were to change their pattern of play thereafter, leading to Adodo Stephens restoring the hosts’ lead in the 28th minute.

Buoyed by the support of their home fans at the resumption of play in the second half, Insurance FC went on to extend their lead through Osamuyi Edeyaru in the 74th minute.

NAN reports that with the victory, Insurance FC now have 17 points from the nine matches they have played so far.

Saturday’s victory made it the fifth game the Benin team have won while drawing two and losing two matches in the process.