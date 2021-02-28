(NAN)

Bernard Ogbe, Chief Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club, says there should be a level playing field for all clubs participating in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

Ogbe made the call after his Benin-based side defeated visiting J. Atete FC 2-0 in an NNL match day 4 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

“Giving teams a level playing field will ensure a stronger league and enable players to freely express themselves while on duty anywhere in the country,” he said.

Ogbe said the Insurance FC versus J. Atete match was played under a relaxed atmosphere where both teams expressed themselves on the field of play.

He pointed out that the match officials, as well as the visiting side, were not intimidated or harassed.

“My wish is to have a similar atmosphere outside Benin where my players can express themselves without any form of intimidation or harassment from match officials or opponents ‘ supporters,” the coach said.

On his team, Ogbe said it was getting tough for them as they were now “playing catch up” and the battle was going to be fierce.

“We only appeal to our players to remain focused. It is our hope that we will have a friendly atmosphere for us to express ourselves when we visit teams away from home.

“We have not got to where we want to be, but we will continue to push on as we shift attention to our next game,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that goals from Bright Osah and Kenneth Eduoze, were enough to seal victory for the “Benin Arsenal” on Saturday.

Insurance FC now have six points from three games, having won two and lost one of their matches.

They will be guests of Apex Krane FC of Agbor on March 7 in one of the week five fixtures.