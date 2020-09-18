Cornerstone Insurance PLC Foundation on Thursday donated 500 reflective jackets, 15 kiosks and hundreds of handbills to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to enhance public enlightenment.

The Executive Director of the insurance foundation, Mr Ganiyu Musa, disclosed this during the media presentation of COVID-19 Public Enlightenment Kiosks to Lagos and Ogun commands of the FRSC, held in Lagos.

Musa, who was represented by the Executive Director, Business Development of the firm, Mr Chidiebere Nwokeocha, commended the efforts of FRSC for operating with sophisticated equipment in monitoring vehicular movement in the country.

He explained that Cornerstone had partnered with FRSC over the years due to the corps statutory functions in ensuring that both motorists and drivers were safe at all times. (NAN)