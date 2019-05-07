Maduka Nweke

In Response to the Growing needs of its customers and as part of its quest to ensure continuous access to quality education, one of the nation’s leading insurance company, AXA Mansard Insurance has introduced a new education product.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our revamped Education Plan product” said Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance. “In addition to assisting parents achieve their lofty goals for their children in terms of education, the revamped education plan is also designed to reward customers for their loyalty.