Maduka Nweke
In Response to the Growing needs of its customers and as part of its quest to ensure continuous access to quality education, one of the nation’s leading insurance company, AXA Mansard Insurance has introduced a new education product.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of our revamped Education Plan product” said Mr. Kunle Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Mansard Insurance. “In addition to assisting parents achieve their lofty goals for their children in terms of education, the revamped education plan is also designed to reward customers for their loyalty.
‘’Customers will have immediate access to a free annual health check and receive three months value of their premiums in the first five years of policy period. These rewards align with our payer to partner bid and our continued focus on living benefits as well as promoting healthy living in our society”.
The plan gives parents/guardians the opportunity to ensure they have funds for educational expenses of their children/wards especially when they reach university entry age. It also ensures that their education is not derailed in the event of any unforeseen circumstance such as death or permanent disablement of the parents/guardians.
