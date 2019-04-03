Chinenye Anuforo

The days of Nigerian consumers covering the cost of damaged electronic gadgets themselves are numbered, as LG Electronics recently partnered with Zenith Insurance to provide 80 per cent cover on any repaired or damaged LG product.

During an event held in Lagos recently, Mr. Hari Elluru, head of corporate marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa operations, said, “With the ever-changing tech world we live in, customers are buying and gifting new gadgets and electronics more often than ever. Plus, many of these items are a big investment. It is important to make sure new home electronics are covered with electronics insurance and that is why we have decided to provide this service to our customers. LG delivers an all-in-one solution to ensure that our customers enjoy premium service.

“As a customer-centric brand, we pay attention to the needs and aspirations of our customers. We are enriching lives through our products and want to ensure that our customers don’t have to worry about anything while enjoying their products. When we promise, we deliver. And this is a demonstration of our commitment to enhance our consumer lifestyle in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, managing director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, a major distributor for LG Electronics, Mohammed Fouani, said the company decided to bring insurance on board to take care of the risk on products purchased, giving consumers peace of mind.

Fouani noted that the partnership with Zenith Insurance cover is applicable for first year of product purchase, adding that consumers will pay only 3 per cent of the product cost which is charged at the point of purchasing the product.

“This is a unique step for the Nigerian consumers as they are getting better service with Zenith Insurance and at the time of repair or replacement of damaged item, 20 per cent will be borne by the customer while Zenith Insurance will cover the remaining 80 per cent.

“In the event of accidental damaged to the insured item, the insured must immediately notify Fouani within a maximum of three days from the date of accidental damage in which after due notification, the company can proceed with replacement or repair, following the presentation of original purchase receipt, estimate or repairs cost and duly completed form”, he explained.

According to him, “The insurance covers fire and accident damage to LG household electronics, phones, tablets and computers purchased from Fouani Nigeria Limited stores. It covers for 12 months effective from the date the insurance is activated but the insurance cover does not include theft of the items”

Corroborating him, managing director, Zenith Insurance, Kehinde Borisade, noted that the partnership was a result of the proven track record of excellence between the two organisations.

Borisade explained that the innovation, which would provide peace of mind for all buyers of LG products as regards hazards like fire, accidental damage, adding that there is a guarantee on purchased products.

He said, “There is track record because Fouani has tested themselves with insurance and appliance deliverables and, as the managing director of Fouani said, we have identified what the market needs as there was a gap in the market.”