By Henry Uche

In a bid to reposition and rebalance its corporate status and to serve its stakeholders better, the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) has metamorphosed itself into Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

NAIPCO unveiled its new identity and Logo during its 7th annual national conference held in Lagos recently, with the theme: “On-Boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria”.

An insurance expert, Mr. Cyril Ajagu, who was the chairman of the occasion unveiled the new identity, noted that the new identity apt and is befitting of the Association.

“NAIPCO has come a long way having left indelible footprints on the sands of time. So it is not surprising that we are witnessing a transformation to NAIPE.

It couldn’t have come at a better time and this is highly befitting of the crop of journalists that make up NAIPE as an Association.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) Mr. Oguche Agudah felicitated NAIPE on the change which came with a logo, stating that members of the Association have distinguished themselves in the field of journalism.

“Indeed with this new identity, NAIPE has shown that it does not want to be relegated to the background in insurance and pension reportage but rather want to be heard. I applaud you all on this enviable milestone,” Oguche added.

Also, the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr. Edwin Igbiti stressed that the identity of a group goes a long way to show the outlook to life of that group.

“The logo of any establishment summarizes the vision and mission of that entity. The new logo of NAIPE symbolises hard work, commitment, truthfulness and fairness. I wish you all well going forward.” Igbiti said.

To the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, Mr. Razaaq Salami, the new logo portrays positivity.

Salami affirmed, “I applaud NAIPE on this great milestone achieved today as the new identity signifies positivity. I therefore urge members to be committed in giving out unbiased news reports to the public.”

Speaking with an erstwhile president of the Association, Mr. Modestus Anaesoronye, he said “The new name was nursed and birthed to reposition and rebalance the group’s corporate status to a befitting height which would in no small measure spur our members to deliver greater values to the insurance and pension market.

“The change of our names is necessary considering many factors. For instance, many of us have grown beyond reporters and correspondents, many of us are publishers and editors -in chief who manage different strong and thriving platforms.

“The rebranded name comes with responsibilities. Because been addressed as editor is not just a title without a task, it is a status with attached work- conscientiously designed to spur us to be more dedicated and committed to in our work by adding more value as critical stakeholders in the insurance and pension value chain,” he asseverated.