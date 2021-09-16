By Chiamaka Ajeamo

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced it received an award for being the market leader in the insurance sector due its achievement, at the recently concluded Marketing Edge Awards ceremony held in Lagos.

The award reflects the prominence the underwriter has gained over the years within the industry, which is an attestation to the value created by its unrelenting commitment to excellent service delivery and its immense contribution to further deepen the industry.

Speaking on the award, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said, “We are thrilled to be recognised as a market leader within the country’s insurance space. The business offering is to protect people over the long term and in the business, trust and solid relationships are paramount. We really appreciate the feedback from the market that we are doing things right.

For us, this is an opportunity to restate our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs in actions and processes in line with AXA’s value proposition of going from being just a payer to be a partner to our customers”.

Odunlami noted that the company had in recent times introduced several innovative policies and initiatives to address the perceived needs of society.

“A few noteworthy mentions include the Telemedicine Services, which the company championed in the insurance sector; the delivery of medications at homes of enrollees; and the mental health awareness and support programme. The company also recently introduced “owambedriver.com”, a gamified motor insurance platform where customers can find out what type of drivers they are, by simply playing the game.”

Recognising the importance of AXA Mansard’s brand strategy in maintaining industry leadership, Jumoke concluded by saying, “I really appreciate the marketing team for their hard work in ensuring that our commitment to service excellence is effectively communicated to our customers and the general public. Their effort has led to the company’s recognition through this award”.

