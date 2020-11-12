AXA Mansard Insurance has emerged the Most Outstanding insurance company of the decade at the 2020 Marketing Edge annual National Marketing summit, Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

According to Marketing Edge, the 7th edition of the awards which was held in Lagos, cuts across FMCG, banking, insurance, E-Commerce, markets infrastructure, technology, auto brands, media and marketing brands.

Marketing Edge has the tradition of constantly expanding the frontiers of marketing knowledge by identifying and celebrating outstanding companies across all industries for their indelible brand and marketing strategies.

Receiving the award on behalf of AXA Mansard Insurance, Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer said, “We have our esteemed customers to thank for this prestigious award, as they are the reason we passionately drive and execute outstanding and innovative initiatives. We will continue to focus on putting our customers first in everything we do because we believe that therein lies the secret of our success so far”.

Whilst thanking the organizers, she said “regardless of the pandemic, the company will continue to ensure we provide seamless services to our customers”.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Kunle Ahmed, said, “this award is in recognition of our commitment in the last decade to the delivery of outstanding customer experience whilst maintaining our position as one of the leading insurance company in the country.

‘We will continue to innovate, create new products, improve our product offerings in line with emerging risks and refine our service delivery to ensure we continuously meet our customers changing needs,” Ahmed said.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through its two subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively.