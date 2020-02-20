In order to continue to provide top-notch savings and investment solutions, AXA Mansard Investments, has joined forces with Jumia’s all-in-one lifestyle App; Jumia One to make AXA Mansard’s money market fund more accessible and easier to invest in.

The insurance firm has disclosed stating that in addition to AXA Mansard’s MyAXA app, the company’s money market fund is now accessible through the Jumia One app.

According to the Head of Solutions, AXA Mansard Investments, Renah Osiemi, “AXA remains committed to empowering people live better lives. We are therefore very excited about this partnership with Jumia One which will make transactions easier and money market fund more accessible to a wider number of people.

“This means that new and existing clients can now either sign up and/or make payments to the money market fund on the Jumia One app.

AXA Mansard Investments Limited (AMIL) has tasked itself with seeking innovative ways to create value for its customers. One key thrust of our strategy is to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances. This is the reason we are partnering with Jumia One to ensure we keep making transacting easy and seamless,” Osiemi said.

Speaking on the partnership, Head of Jumia One, Tunde Akinnuwa, said: “Our mission is to bring every online service in one place and make them easier, more secure and more affordable to everyone. Therefore, we have chosen to work with an organization whose mission aligns with ours. AXA Mansard has proven over the years that they remain resolute in providing excellent client experience and redefining the way investment solutions are delivered.

“Jumia One is a one-stop shop app to fulfil one’s daily needs in a single click. In one place, people can recharge phones, pay bills, order food or a cab, book a hotel or a flight, find next house or car, read the best blogs, bet online, listen to radio and even get money back from next purchases”.