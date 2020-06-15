Chiamaka Ajeamo

As the World Environment Day was recently marked across the world, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, said it remains committed to promoting environmental protection awareness.

The event which is celebrated annually in June, had its theme for this year as; ‘Time for Nature,’ with a focus on its role in providing the essential infrastructure that supports life on earth and human development.

Speaking on the theme, Chief Executive Officer AXA Mansard Insurance, Kunle Ahmed, said, “At AXA Mansard, we aim to reduce the environmental impact of our operations through the management of energy, paper and water consumption as well as reducing our overall emissions and waste.”

Ahmed assured that the firm remains dedicated to reduce its energy consumption by focusing on energy efficiency solutions that optimise the usage in its buildings as well as reduce office paper consumption and minimising the use of paper for marketing and distribution activities whenever allowed by local requirements and regulators.