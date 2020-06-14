Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of the measures to promote quality education and ease the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in schools across the country, insurer; AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, recently supported children’s online learning with laptops, data bundles and other educational tools needed for effective learning.

The firm said the provision of the educational materials was aimed at encouraging children to keep learning soundly at home as schools were yet to reopen.

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said: “We believe children are the keys to the better Nigeria we all dream about. And thus, we are committed to helping prepare them to achieve their hopes and aspirations. This is why we launched the AXAKidsRock to mark the Children’s Day celebration.

The event had the participation of lots of children gunning for prizes such as laptops, school supplies and data bundles to support online learning. A 6-year-old girl, Khaira Bashir, won the grand prize. There were also consolation prizes for the runners-up and the first 30 entries.