Chiamaka Ajeamo

As part of efforts to increase the investment culture in the country, AXA Mansard Investments Limited; the asset management company within the AXA Mansard Group, has said it is keen on encouraging Nigerians to utilise its Money Market Fund (MMF) as a savings tool in navigating the current economic downturn intensified by the pandemic in the country.

According to the firm, the Money Market Fund is a large pool of funds from different similar minded investors that is invested in money market instruments which include treasury bills, fixed deposits and commercial papers.

It added that asides the funds being managed by a team of experienced professional asset managers, customers also enjoy competitive returns on savings, can track daily interest with ease, have access to prompt liquidations without penalties and can transact online and via Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, AXA Mansard Investments, Deji Tunde-Anjous, said, the objective of the company with the MMF is to inculcate savings and investment culture among Nigerians.

He said: “As a nation, we are faced with many economic challenges, intensified further by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our remit at AXA Mansard Investments is to bring our expertise to bear in enabling people realise much more from their available resources by making the right savings and investment decisions.

“We are fully digital, empowering our customers to access important savings and investment opportunities conveniently. We also recently collaborated with Jumia-One to create more value and expand accessibility for our clientele.

“Our team of professionals are unrelenting in their drive to create a delightful client experience that enables people better manage their finances,” Tunde-Anjous concluded.