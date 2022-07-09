By Henry Uche

Underwriting firm, AXA Mansard has initiated a tree-planting movement, tagged “AXA Roots Movement”, aimed at stemming the effect of climate change on the environment.

The movement kicked off during the yearly week dedicated to Customer Service Relation (CSR) activities termed “AXA Week For Good”. One of the first activities undertaken by the insurer to introduce the initiative was in collaboration with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) to plant queen palm trees in Victoria Island.

At the event, the Chief Customer and Marketing officer of AXA Mansard, Jumoke Odunlami, said the various solutions addressing the scourge of climate change, tree-planting is the most effective means to capturing and storing carbon.

She explained the AXA Roots Movement is part of a week-long CSR activities under the global umbrella of the “AXA Week for Good”, an Initiative that encourages employees in over 50 AXA entities globally to come together to give their time and resources to act for good.

Odunlami, stressed that for AXA Mansard, “this is more than an activity. We have tagged it a movement, in line with one of the two pillars of CSR agenda which are; Climate change & biodiversity and Inclusive protection”.

“So, besides the trees we are planting here today with our partner, LASPARK, we are also encouraging and providing trees for allour employees to plant in their Homes. Over trees in their various homes, in what we have tagged “AXA Roots at Home”, she enthused.

In her remarks, the General Manager of the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Adetoun Popoola, commended AXA Mansard for the initiative. She noted that with Lagos projected to experience population explosion over the next few years, environmental assets will be impacted, hence initiatives like the AXA Roots Movement must be encouraged.

She explained that tree planting is still one of the cheapest ways to tackle the climate crisis, calling on other organizations to emulate AXA Mansard by instituting initiatives to beautify and protect the environment.

AXA believes that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to protect the environment; hence its commitment to promoting climate change awareness throughout the world.