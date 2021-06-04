From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

No fewer than 61 traditional rulers of Borno Emirate, royal family members, palace courtiers and their families have been killed by Boko Haram in the over a decade insurgency in the state.

Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai El-Ka emi, made the disclosure at the distribution of palliatives to families of deceased chiefs in Borno Emirate Council in Maiduguri, yesterday, by the Victims Support Fund (VSF).

The monarch, who rolled out the names of the victims in his address, said they included districts heads, village heads, members of the royal families, palace courtiers, members of the Shehu’s personal band and families of his drivers.

“I consider it necessary to mention the victims and names of those affected by the Boko Haram killings. This event was organised in memory of districts heads and village heads who were assassinated since the inception of Boko Haram in the state,” the royal father said as he read the names of the victims.

Among those killed, according to him, were the Shettima Kanuri of Borno, district heads of Gudumbali, Gwange, Damasak and Mbalala among others.He commended the VSF for the intervention.

He said the Boko Haram killed a village head and returned again to murder the successor to the first assassinated traditional ruler. He commended the VSF for the support.