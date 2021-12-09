From Paul Orude Bauchi

The Arewa Youths For Peace and Security (AYPS) has commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing 3,500 housing units across the six northeastern States of Adamawa, Borno Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

In a press release issued to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday, made available to Daily Sun, the National President of AYPS, Alhaji Salihu Magaji, said that the provision of the housing units would ease the sufferings of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and entire people of the sub-region.

Magaji noted that since the appointment of Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali as the Chairman/Managing Director of Commission, he has successfully coordinated, harmonised and overseen the success of many interventions and initiative programmes for the northeastern states through his effective, top, and outstanding managerial skills.

“The institution of the NEDC is one of the Pillars and successes of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and because of its laudable achievements, it becomes real proof that our country is being led in the right direction,” Magaji stated.

“The bazaar provision of 3500 housing units, across the Six North Eastern States of Adamawa, Borno Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States, ease the sufferings of the IDPs and entire people of the northeastern states.

“1,000 housing units were constructed in Borno State while the remaining five states 500 housing units were being constructed.”

Magaji stated that the way food items were distributed to the people of the sub-region was highly commendable saying that the NEDC under the leadership of its chairman, Alkali continues to carry on its mandate assigned to it by the Federal Government.

“When one considered the decay in infrastructures across, the country and the bureaucracies that hinder the smooth operations of many government agencies and compare it with successes recorded by NEDC that have achieved all its recent successes in such a short period of time of one year is incredibly stupendous,” he stated.

“NEDC under Alkali is a leading horse in different rescue missions and initiatives of the Federal Government when it comes to changing the narratives of the people of North-East who have suffered a lot from various boxes rocking the country, that included terrorism, banditry and kidnappings that have caused so many ripple effects, and it would take the best of governments several years to correct.

He observed with the commission also empowered many farmers by providing them with agricultural machinery and equipment, seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals and extension services logistics vehicles annually under a programme tagged; Integrated Agriculture

“The NEDC is also into skills acquisition, training and provision of starter packs to Information Communication Technology (ICT), trainees. Alkali devoted part of his time to giving entrepreneurship, and vocational skills a boost. Each of the 1,028 wards of the Northeast region,

“In the area of education, the NEDC has built complete blocks of Six classes in Primary School upstairs across the 112 Local Government Areas in the North East and its working day and night to constructs roads that defy past administrations some of these roads were designed by colonial masters, for example, Alkaleri, Futuk road that linked Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba States, Kirfi Gombe Abba road that linked Bauchi and Gombe State to mention just a few.

“He constructed many cattle markets, hospitals and made positive interventions in the tertiary institutions of the region. The NEDC has empowered women and youths in order to divert attention from the attractions of conscription into Boko Haram.

“I must commend the great insight employed by the Managing Director of the NEDC in the provision of the housing units. He is largely responsible for the immense success of the NEDC since its establishment. His sagacious decision making and foresight have so far seen the North-East heal quickly from its wounds,” Magaji said.

