Molly Kilete, Abuja And Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Army authorities yesterday, confirmed the killing of a colonel, a captain and three soldiers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno. The Deputy Director, Public Relations, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Col. Isa Ado, gave the confirmation in a statement in Abuja.

He said that the incident occurred on Wednesday in Jakana area of Borno, adding that the officers and soldiers were on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu when they ran into an ambush by the terrorists.

Ado, however, said that troops of 212 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Jakana, dealt with the insurgents, neutralising unconfirmed number of them. He said that Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists tried to infiltrate the military base to garner logistics but were repelled by the troops.

According to him, the terrorists came at about 1845 hours in seven gun trucks and fought fiercely to infiltrate the camp, but the attack was thwarted with heavy fire and bombardment by the gallant troops.

“The terrorists could not withstand the firepower of the troops after losing significant number of equipment and personnel in an exchange of fire. They lost initiative and withdrew in disarray along Benisheikh-Damaturu axis and abandoned a damaged utility gun truck, which was earmarked to convey looted items. Troops immediately followed in hot pursuit and captured one anti-aircraft gun, two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) Tubes, two AK 47 rifles, 15 machine gun rounds and 12 AK47 NATO rounds.

“Sadly, a colonel and a captain as well as three soldiers on transit from Maiduguri to Damaturu ran into an ambush staged by the fleeing terrorists from the Jakana axis, which led to their unfortunate death,” Ado said. He said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, had commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes.

The spokesman also said that Buratai had reiterated that the army would never be deterred in the ongoing “noble and patriotic fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East’’.

In a related development, no fewer than six humanitarian workers have been reported missing and a driver killed after Boko Haram ambushed their vehicles in the northern part of Borno. One of the international humanitarian organisation, Action Against Hunger whose personnel were among the victims in a statement yesterday confirmed the ambush on a convoy of vehicles conveying the aid workers to Damasak, in the northern part of Borno State.

“On Thursday 18 July, 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno State, Nigeria,” the organisation’s country director, Shashwat Saraf said in a statement. “One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing.”

Saraf said the organisation was “deeply saddened” by the incident even as he expressed concern over their safety. He said they were good colleagues dedicated to provide life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the Boko Haram violence in the northeast.

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, said the humanitarian community in the country was “deeply disturbed” by the report of the incident.”My thoughts are with them and their families,” he said in a statement issued yesterday by the UN office in Nigeria. “They devote their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence. I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return,” he said.

He cautioned the public and media against what he called misinformation concerning the incident. “Out of respect and consideration for the families, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is also asking the general public, including the media, to refrain from sharing any unconfirmed information,” he said.