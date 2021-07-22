By Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Army has obtain an insurance cover for injured soldiers fighting in the North East and other part of the country to be taken abroad for treatment.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, disclosed this while celebrating the sallah festivities with wounded soldiers who are being treated at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Lagos.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has a very perfect and seamless arrangement covered by insurance to take them to any part of the world if need be.”

The GOC said the Nigerian Army does not joke with the welfare of soldiers and officers, explaining that the essence of the visit to the reference hospital was to celebrate the sallah holiday with the wounded soldiers and have launch with them.

He said 20 soldiers were being treated at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, while other are coming from their various houses to receive treatment.

The GOC said the members of the Nigerian Army are with the fighting troops in spirit and that they would not hesitate to ensure their needs are met as they continue to fight for the defence of the country and project the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya.

The GOC had earlier had launch with the wounded soldiers and visited some of them at the wards to ensure the facilities at the hospital are good enough for the soldiers.

He said he is satisfied with the situation at the hospital and the attention being given the soldiers, adding that efforts are on to ensure they are properly treated before they leave the hospital.

The GOC along with commanders and principal staff officers of the division hosted a special luncheon to honour sick officers and soldiers of the Division at the 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba to mark the Eid el-Kabir.

The GOC, while conveying the sallah goodwill message of Yahaya to the officers and soldiers, noted that the COAS has provided logistics within available resources to eat and dine with the personnel of the division who got injured or fell sick in the spirit of sallah celebration to boost their morale.

General Fejokwu assured the injured officers and soldiers that the authorities are doing everything to facilitate their treatment to ensure they get back to their feet as soon as possible.

He further commended the sacrifices of the personnel in the ongoing operations across the country, adding that their sacrifices will not be in vain.

